US Government to Conduct National Test of Emergency Alert System and Wireless Alerts

Government to Conduct National Test of Emergency Alert System and Wireless Alerts

(CNN) – On Wednesday, the United States federal government will conduct a national test of its Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). The test, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2:20 pm ET, aims to ensure the effectiveness of these systems in alerting the public about emergencies of national scope.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, stated that the purpose of the test is to evaluate the capability of the systems in reaching the entire public, including those with disabilities. The EAS portion of the test will send an emergency alert to all radios and televisions, while the WEA portion will send alerts to all consumers’ mobile phones.

At approximately 2:20 pm ET, wireless phones across the country will receive a text message reading, “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless System. Emergency Alert. No action necessary.” The message will be sent in English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the device. Accompanied by a unique tone and vibration, the test message aims to ensure accessibility for everyone.

The test will last for approximately 30 minutes, during which all compatible wireless phones turned on and within range of an active cell tower will receive the test message. Radio and television stations will also broadcast a test emergency alert at the same time, lasting approximately one minute and stating that it is a nationwide test and no public action is required.

This will be the seventh national test of the EAS and the third national test of WEA. The first EAS test took place in 2011, while the most recent test of both systems occurred in 2021.

While these tests are essential, there have been incidents of errors in the past. One infamous incident occurred in Hawaii in 2018 when a false warning alerting of an incoming ballistic missile threat was mistakenly sent. The responsible employee was fired as a result. In another case earlier this year, Florida’s emergency managers issued an apology after a test emergency alert was sent to cell phones, disturbing residents who were sleeping. Florida severed its contract with the software company responsible for the error.

In 2022, a FEMA official expressed concerns about vulnerabilities in the software used to broadcast emergency alerts through television and radio networks, which could potentially be exploited by hackers. The agency urged operators to update their software to mitigate the risk but stated that there was no evidence of any exploitation of vulnerabilities in text message alerts.

Residents are reassured that no action is required after receiving the emergency alert test on their phones, or hearing it on the radio or television. Wednesday’s test aims to ensure that the systems are prepared for any emergencies that may occur in the future.

