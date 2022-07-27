Home News US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan?China’s tough warning ‘will not sit idly by’ – BBC News
News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan?China’s tough warning ‘will not sit idly by’ – BBC News

by admin
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan?China’s tough warning ‘will not sit idly by’ – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/13D17/production/_126057118_gettyimages-522835514.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Pelosi

Recent media reports that U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan has drawn public attention from all walks of life.

Chinese authorities have warned the United States several times, saying that “the Chinese military will not sit idly by.” In the United States, several politicians supported Pelosi’s visit.

Taiwan visit rumors

The Financial Times reported last week, citing sources, that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit Taiwan in August.

The report also pointed out that Pelosi and his party will also visit Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, and stop at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii for a period of time.

You may also like

A policeman in Leshan, Sichuan, shot and wounded...

Coronavirus, today 63,837 new cases (-25.8% weekly) and...

Origin of new coronavirus: Huanan seafood market or...

Energetic Lovers – Dan Savage

Dolce & Gabbana Participated in the 2nd China...

A Volpiano van overturned on the A5, the...

Elections 2022, news on the Government of today...

The surface temperature in Guangdong exceeds 70℃, and...

Conegliano, Chies dissolves reservations: “I’m not applying and...

The use of music in the live room...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy