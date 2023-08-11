Home » US inflation persists and resists? From Investing.com
US inflation persists and resists? From Investing.com

US inflation persists and resists? From Investing.com

by Calogero Selvaggio

by Calogero Selvaggio

US consumer price index () remained stable in July at a monthly pace of +0.2%, as expected by analyst estimates and as in June 2023. On an annual basis, inflation increased by +3, 2%, recording a slightly lower pace than the +3.3% forecast, but still remains an upward trend compared to the +3% in June.

On a monthly basis, , which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also advanced by 0.2%, in line with expectations, while the year-on-year trend was +4.7%. lower than the estimates and the data of the previous month at +4.8%

In addition to easing labor market tensions, cooling inflation remains the main focus of Fed policy. After peaking at 9.1% last summer, headline inflation has slowed steadily but l he central bank’s 2% target has not yet been met, the underlying number remains stubbornly high.

Do US Inflation Data Point to a Possible Federal Reserve Stop?

