US inflation persists and resists? From Investing.com

US consumer price index () remained stable in July at a monthly pace of +0.2%, as expected by analyst estimates and as in June 2023. On an annual basis, inflation increased by +3, 2%, recording a slightly lower pace than the +3.3% forecast, but still remains an upward trend compared to the +3% in June.

On a monthly basis, , which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, also advanced by 0.2%, in line with expectations, while the year-on-year trend was +4.7%. lower than the estimates and the data of the previous month at +4.8%

In addition to easing labor market tensions, cooling inflation remains the main focus of Fed policy. After peaking at 9.1% last summer, headline inflation has slowed steadily but l he central bank’s 2% target has not yet been met, the underlying number remains stubbornly high.

Do US Inflation Data Point to a Possible Federal Reserve Stop?

