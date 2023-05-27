US inflation rose in April to 4.4% in 12 months (PCE index)

gustavo.veloza



May 26, 2023 – 9:20 PM

INFLATION in the US, which had been declining, rose in April both year-on-year and month-on-month, according to the PCE index published by the Commerce Department.

Compared to April 2022, prices increased 4.4%, compared to 4.2% the previous month. In one month, inflation reached 0.4%, also accelerating compared to March when it was 0.1%.

The rate for the fourth month of the year was higher than the 0.3% expected by the consensus on the MarketWatch website.

The prices of services rose more than those of goods. The increase in food remained practically stable, but energy increased a lot.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices and is the data most closely watched by the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank), also accelerated, to 0.4% in one month and 4.7% in a anus.

The PCE index is preferred by the Fed to measure inflation, which it wants to drive towards the 2% annual target. The CPI index, used especially to calculate pensions, decreased in April at an annual rate of 4.9%, but in one month it grew to 0.4%.

The cups

The Commerce Department also reported that household income increased 0.4%, against 0.3% in March. Spending rebounded strongly: +0.8% vs. +0.1% the previous month.

To curb inflation, the Fed has been raising its interest rates since March 2022 and they are now in a range between 5.00% and 5.25%. This causes banks to increase the cost of lending to households and businesses, in order to alleviate pressure on prices.

The Fed’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 13-14. The members of the entity are divided between raising rates for the eleventh consecutive time or taking a break and avoiding slowing down economic activity too much.

It may interest you: Once again remittances are the fuel of the economy

On the other hand, US consumer confidence ended May with a less pronounced drop than initial estimates from the University of Michigan, according to the final assessment published yesterday.

The confidence index closed with a fall of 6.8% compared to April, falling to 59.2 points, while the preliminary estimate, published in mid-May, placed it at 57.7.

It is also significantly better than analyst expectations, which put the index at 57.8 points, according to the consensus published by briefing.com.

Trust

“This drop is reminiscent of that seen during the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, during which confidence also plummeted,” said Joanna Hsu, director of the research, quoted in the press release.

Democrats and Republicans are locked in a fight to raise the debt ceiling, a legislative move necessary for the world’s largest economy to continue borrowing and paying its bills, its officials and its creditors.

The Fitch rating agency announced that it placed the AAA rating of the United States on review, a sign that the market begins to anticipate the risk of default.

“Long-term expectations have also decreased, indicating that consumers are concerned about a possible default,” he added.

The sub-indicator linked to expectations fell 8.4%, to 55.4 points, while the one related to the current economic situation fell 4.8%, to 64.9 points.

American consumers worry relatively little about the state of their personal finances, as incomes continue to rise and offset, at least partially, persistent inflation.

According to data released Friday by the Commerce Department, inflation continues to rise. In April it reached 4.4% in annualized data, against 4.2% in March, according to the PCE index, the preferred one of the Federal Reserve (Fed, central bank). /AFP