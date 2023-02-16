US warplanes intercepted Russian military aircraft near the state of Alaska for the second time this week, the US-Canada North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Thursday.

The “routine” interception of four Russian planes, including a Tu-95 bomber and Su-30 and Su-35 combat aircraft, occurred on Tuesday, NORAD said in a statement.

“The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter US or Canadian sovereign airspace,” it added.

This was the second interception in two days. The first happened on Monday.

“NORAD (…) assesses that this Russian flight activity is in no way related to recent NORAD and US Northern Command operations associated with airborne objects over North America over the past two weeks,” it said.

US aircraft shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon and three unidentified objects this month, a rare offensive action for fighter jets stationed in North America.