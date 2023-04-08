Los Angeles California. A judge in the United States ordered this Wednesday the arrest of the former Peruvian president, Alejandro Toledo, to proceed with his extradition to Peru.

Judge Thomas Hixon of the Northern District of California today issued an order revoking the former president’s bail and asking him to turn himself in to authorities this Friday, April 7, at 9:00 a.m. in San Francisco.

The decision comes hours after an appeals court denied a request by Toledo’s legal team to stop his extradition and a prosecutor asked the judge for his arrest.

This Wednesday, the appeals court assured that proper compliance with the ex-president’s extradition “would favor the relationship between the two countries” and that it would promote the improvement of an “international norm to maintain law and order.”

The ruling states that Toledo’s lawyers presented evidence that his extradition could put his life at risk due to the “terrible” prison conditions in Peru, his age and the health problems he faces.

However, he also stressed that the Latin American country had demonstrated a legal basis that Toledo had not been able to refute.

Following the court’s ruling, prosecutor Ismail J. Ramsey requested that Toledo be placed in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

“Once Toledo is in custody, the United States will arrange for his surrender to Peruvian authorities without delay, assuming there are no legal impediments to doing so,” Ramsey wrote in the court document.

Peru intends to extradite Toledo, a resident of San Francisco (USA), to face criminal charges for allegedly having accepted millions of dollars in bribes during his government from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht in exchange for favoring it in its business in Peru, when he was still a ruler.

Specifically, he has been investigated for money laundering, collusion and influence peddling for contracts awarded to Odebrecht for the construction of the Interoceanic Route between Brazil and Peru.

The former president was arrested in 2019 in California, where he has resided for the last few years, and spent 8 months in prison for risk of flight, although he was able to get out of jail when he was granted bail due to the pandemic.

In the Peruvian chapter of the “Odebrecht Case”, the largest corruption scandal in Latin America, former presidents Alan García (2006-2011), Ollanta Humala (2011-2016) and Pedro Pablo Kuczynski (2016-2018), as well as three-time presidential candidate Keiko Fujimor