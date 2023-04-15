The charges against a total of 28 drug traffickers were filed in three different courts.

The US Department of Justice filed charges this Friday against 28 members of the Sinaloa Cartel, including ‘Los Chapitos’the four children of Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, who has been serving a life sentence since 2019 in a maximum security prison in Colorado.

The institution reported that the charges against the drug traffickers were filed in three different courts: in the Southern District of New York, in the Northern District of Illinois, and the District of Columbia.

In parallel, the State Department offered rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of three of ‘Los Chapitos’: Iván Guzmán Salazar, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López; and another 5 million dollars for Joaquín Guzmán López.

“Today, the Department of Justice is announcing significant enforcement actions against the world‘s largest, most violent and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operationrun by the Sinaloa Cartel and driven by Chinese precursor pharmaceutical and chemical companies,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

“The families and communities of our country are being Devastated by the Fentanyl Epidemic. Today’s actions demonstrate the comprehensive approach the Department of Justice is taking to disrupt the fentanyl trade and save American lives,” Garland added.

According to US justice, the accusations show that the Sinaloa Cartel has been involved in activities of drug trafficking to the US and violent crimes for more than 15 years. In these illicit activities, ‘Los Chapitos’ would have transported “repeatedly and consistently” lethal amounts of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Los Chapitos allegedly used multiple avenues to “flood the US with fentanyl”, including cargo planes, private aircraft, submarines, submersible and semi-submersible vessels, container ships, speedboats, fishing boats, buses, rail cars, tractor trailers, private cars, interstate and commercial. In addition, they would have created and maintained a network of post offices, tunnels, and hideouts in Mexico and the United States for their drug trafficking activities.

Details of the imputations

In New York charges of fentanyl trafficking, weapons and money laundering were imposed against 28 defendants, including three from ‘Los Chapitos’: Iván Guzmán Salazar, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López (arrested in Mexico and with an extradition order), who are accused of controlling “extensive, multifaceted and international operations that covered the fentanyl trade” to the US, which generated “hundreds of millions of dollars in profits for the Cartel ».

At least seven of the defendants are in custody and with an extradition order. The main lieutenants and leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel appear on the list; alleged manufacturers and distributors of fentanyl; heads of the armed security apparatus of the criminal group; sophisticated money launderers who sent drug proceeds from the US to Mexico; and “multiple suppliers of chemical precursors in China” essential for drug trafficking.

In the Northern District of Illinois charges of narcotics, money laundering and firearms were filed against the four sons of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán: Iván Guzmán Salazar, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, Joaquín Guzmán López and Ovidio Guzmán López.

The indictment alleges that between May 2008 and April 5, 2023, “Los Chapitos” operated a “Continuous Criminal Enterprise” of drug trafficking. In addition, others are added drug crimes, money laundering and firearms. Ovidio Guzmán López is pointed out for another case and for the same crimes, due to his actions between May 2008 and October 2021.

Meanwhile, in the D.C. charges for narcotics, firearms and retaliation against witnesses were filed. In that court, Néstor Isidro Pérez Salas, alias Nini, 31, identified as one of the main hitmen of ‘Los Chapitos’.

According to court documents, Pérez Salas is the leader and commander of the ‘Ninis’, a violent group in charge of providing security for ‘Los Chapitos’ and carrying out the murders they order. This subject, between 2012 and February 2021, would have conspired to manufacture and distribute cocaine and methamphetamine to take it to the United States.

In addition, he is accused of using a firearm to promote drug trafficking. Also “killed, attempted to kill, threatened or caused bodily injury to another to intimidate to a government witness and informant,” says the US justice. For this case, the FBI is still conducting investigations.