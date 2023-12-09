US lawmakers demanded the removal of the presidents of Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania for not condemning calls for Jewish genocide

The letter, seen by Reuters, was signed by 71 Republicans and 3 Democrats who demand the removal of the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) over their displeasure with their testimony at a hearing on campus anti-Semitism.

The letter asserts that the presidents’ testimonies at a recent hearing showed a “complete absence of moral clarity” and revealed “problematic double standards and dehumanization of Jewish communities.” This criticism comes as all three universities have faced increased scrutiny for their handling of clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups since the recent Hamas attack on Israel.

During the hearing, the presidents faced questions about their institutions’ stance on genocide against the Jewish community. Their responses led to further criticism from Jewish communities, resulting in calls for their resignations.

After the hearing, Harvard President Claudine Gay issued an apology, acknowledging that she should have emphasized that “calls for violence against our Jewish community – threats to our Jewish students – have no place at Harvard.” However, the MIT Corporation Executive Committee issued a statement in support of MIT President Sally Kornbluth, citing her leadership in fighting against anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate.

The demand for the removal of the university presidents highlights the growing concern over acts of anti-Semitism on university campuses. With the recent increase in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents following the conflict in Gaza, the letter serves as a call to action for university leadership to address the safety and well-being of Jewish and Israeli students, professors, and staff on their campuses.