US legislators present a bipartisan immigration reform project

Republican congresswoman María Elvira Salazar and Democrat Verónica Escobar presented an immigration reform bill on Tuesday that includes ways to regularize the more than 11 million undocumented people in the US.

The legislative proposal, presented before the Republican-controlled House of Representatives, also includes more funds for border security, reforming the way in which people can request asylum, as well as strengthening border security.

Salazar, who represents Florida’s 27th district, said the legislative package represents a “historic” moment in which “two female legislators decide to work on one of the most polarizing issues for the country.”

The idea, said the Republican, is “to give dignity to the undocumented.”

Under the proposal, people who are in an irregular immigration situation in the US, who have lived in the country for five years and who do not have a criminal record can enter a program that offers them work and travel permits for seven years.

In that period, they must pay a sum of $5,000 in “restitution” to the government. These funds, the congresswoman explained, will be used to “secure the border” and to compensate US citizens who consider that they have been replaced in their jobs by undocumented migrants.

Immigration reform

During the “dignity status” period, people will not be able to access social services or programs, Salazar explained, and, after completing the seven years, they will have to wait another five to apply for US citizenship.

The bill also contemplates offering a path to citizenship for people who are in the deferred action program for childhood arrivals (dreamers) and beneficiaries of temporary protected status (TPS).

Regarding the situation on the southern border, the bill proposes the creation of “humanitarian campuses” to detain those who seek to seek asylum in the US and where they must wait for an asylum officer to resolve their case within a period of 60 days.

In turn, it contemplates allocating more funds for border security, including some 10 billion dollars to expand and improve ports of entry.

This bill comes two weeks after the Biden administration lifted a health regulation, called Title 42, which allowed hot expulsions at the border, and imposed greater restrictions on access to asylum for migrants arriving in Mexico.

