One lucky winner of the lottery he has decided to part with his money and donate it to charity instead of holding on to his enormous fortune.

For many people, winning the lottery It would be a dream, but in reality such a big prize can make many think that everything has turned into a nightmare.

many winners of lottery they end up losing all the money in a few years, and some people have managed to win multiple jackpots, but still spent it all and left with nothing.

Others who manage to keep their money find that their relationship with everyone around them changes, as their loved ones suddenly see them as a “walking ATM”.

You might want to win the lotterybut there have been a long series of winners who don’t think it’s been a good thing for them overall, and that money has brought them a lot of trouble.

If that’s the case, a winner of lottery could have come up with the most suitable solution: donate everything to charity.

That’s what a native of South Carolina -who wished to remain anonymous- after winning $150,000 in the Powerball drawing on January 16.

He missed the grand prize, which would have brought him $416 million (or $224.9 million if he took it all at once), for one number and has decided not to enjoy the limelight by remaining anonymous and giving away the money.

According to CBS12, the Greenville store (South Carolina) who sold the winning ticket will receive $1,500 in commission, with the rest of the money going to an unspecified charity.

This will be a huge boost to any charity that is selected to receive the awards from the lotteryand the mystery winner won’t have to pay taxes either, since the jackpot is donated.

At least this way they can be sure the money will go to do some good for the winner’s chosen charity and won’t disrupt their relationships with those around them.

$150,000 isn’t one of the biggest jackpots people have ever won, but there’s no guarantee that a jackpot like that won’t change the way people look at the winner.

Some winners of lottery they prefer to do as much as possible to remain anonymous rather than reveal their earnings, and some have even gone so far as not to tell their families.

When it comes to finding some kind of pattern in the winners of lotteryyou can go crazy trying to figure out what kind of tricks you could use to get the right result.

Some winners land a million-dollar jackpot with their first ticket, while others believe they have cracked some formula of fortune.

After all, it’s just a numbers game.

