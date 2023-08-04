US Navy Members Detained for Transmitting Sensitive Military Information to China, Threatening National Security

Title: Two US Navy Members Detained on Charges of Transmitting Sensitive Military Information to China

By [Your Name], Journalist

[date]

United States Navy members suspected of transmitting sensitive intelligence information to the Chinese regime have been detained and are now facing charges related to national security, the US Department of Justice announced on Thursday.

The two individuals in question, Jinchao Wei and Wenheng Zhao, have been accused of sharing photos, videos, and documents containing critical data about the organization of the US Navy with Chinese spies.

In a statement, Suzanne Turner, the deputy director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, expressed concern over the compromising of enlisted personnel and the potential threat this poses to US national security, stating, “These arrests are a reminder of the PRC’s relentless and aggressive efforts to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it.”

Jinchao Wei, an engineer on the assault ship USS Essex, was arrested on Wednesday at the San Diego naval base. He is suspected of collaborating with a Chinese agent since February 2022, sharing information regarding the ship’s operation, safety, and weaponry. It is believed that he received several thousand dollars in exchange for his actions.

The second defendant, Wenheng Zhao, worked at the Ventura County Naval Base in northern Los Angeles. The 26-year-old soldier is alleged to have shared sensitive information with a Chinese spy who posed as a researcher in the maritime economy sector between August 2021 and May 2023. It is reported that the spy provided Zhao with approximately $15,000 in return for detailed information on a large-scale Navy exercise in the Asia-Pacific region and data and plans for a radar system in Japan’s Okinawa.

The strained US-China bilateral relationship has been marked by tensions involving national security issues, accusations of espionage, and cyberattacks from both sides. These ongoing conflicts have led to high tariffs and trade bans applied to various sectors, notably technology.

Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department’s Homeland Security Division, Matthew G. Olsen, highlighted the severity of the situation during a subsequent press conference, stating, “They are accused of violating commitments they made to protect the United States and betraying the public trust, for the benefit of the PRC government.” He further emphasized the Department of Justice’s determination to counter threats from China and deter individuals who aid in breaking US laws and compromising national security.

The information in this article was obtained from reputable news agencies such as AFP and EFE. The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

[Your Name], Journalist

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

