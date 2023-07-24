US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Arrives at South Korean Naval Base Amid North Korean Tensions

US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Arrives in South Korea Amid Rising Tensions with North Korea

MADRID, 24 Jul. (EUROPA PRESS) – The US-flagged nuclear-powered submarine, USS Annapolis, has arrived at a naval base on Jeju Island in South Korea as tensions with North Korean authorities continue to rise. This arrival comes just days after another US submarine docked at a South Korean port, marking the first time in four decades that such vessels have been present in the region.

According to the South Korean Navy, the USS Annapolis has entered the southern naval base for resupply purposes. “Its entry into the port is to replenish military supplies while it is on an operations mission,” stated the Navy press release, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The submarine’s primary mission is to conduct anti-ship and anti-submarine warfare operations. These operations are part of joint military exercises aimed at strengthening the combined defense posture between Washington and Seoul, in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of their bilateral relations.

In a previous move aimed at reassuring the South Korean public regarding nuclear threats from North Korea, the USS Kentucky submarine arrived in Busan, located 200 miles from Seoul, in June. However, the North Korean government condemned the Biden Administration’s decision to deploy US nuclear submarines on the peninsula. They perceive such actions as increasing tensions in the region, which they already consider to be in a “very dangerous” state.

According to a spokesman from the North Korean Ministry of National Defense, “The deployment of the US strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads on the Korean peninsula means that such US weapons will return to the area for the first time since 1981. This is a very dangerous situation, as it will bring regional military tension to a more critical state and may incite the worst nuclear conflict crisis in practice.”

As the situation escalates, the presence of these US nuclear-powered submarines in South Korean waters has become a controversial subject. While the US seeks to assert its commitment to the defense of South Korea, North Korea perceives it as a provocation that could potentially lead to a severe military crisis.

Both sides are closely monitoring the developments, and the international community is hoping for a peaceful resolution to the simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

