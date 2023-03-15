© Reuters. US officials are appealing for protections for Voyager executives in the sale of Binance.US



US officials intend to remove a provision included in failed lender Voyager Digital’s plan to sell digital assets to crypto exchange Binance.US, which would prevent them from prosecuting anyone involved in the sale.

In a motion filed March 14 in New York bankruptcy court, US trustee William Harrington and other government attorneys argued that “the court improperly overstepped its statutory authority” in approving the pardon.

Lawyers have requested that the court approve the sale be postponed for two weeks to allow them to lodge an appeal.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph