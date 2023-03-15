Home News US Officials Appeal Protections for Voyager Executives in Binance.US Sale By CoinTelegraph
News

by admin
US officials intend to remove a provision included in failed lender Voyager Digital’s plan to sell digital assets to crypto exchange Binance.US, which would prevent them from prosecuting anyone involved in the sale.

In a motion filed March 14 in New York bankruptcy court, US trustee William Harrington and other government attorneys argued that “the court improperly overstepped its statutory authority” in approving the pardon.

Lawyers have requested that the court approve the sale be postponed for two weeks to allow them to lodge an appeal.

