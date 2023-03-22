Sportcastthe FITP Group company that manages the TV channel great tenniscommunicates that it has reached an agreement with the United States Tennis Association (US Federtennis) to buy in exclusive all media rights of the US Open.

The agreement, reached with the collaboration of IMGwill have a multi-year duration starting from 2023, and will allow Italian fans to return to watch the American round of the Grand Slam® for free after 34 years of limited viewing on pay TV.

SuperTennis will broadcast the most important matches both live and delayed over the 24 hours, while, in addition, the SuperTenniX digital platform will give FITP members and their subscribers the opportunity to see all the matches of the tournament in streaming.

«The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation continues its development policy through the promotion of Great Tennis in our country – commented the President Angelo Binaghi – After having founded the SuperTennis channel 15 years ago, thus bringing our sport back to the homes of all Italians, and after having reopened a free-to-air window on Wimbledon, we are now proud to make available to the entire vast audience of Italian fans another of the top four tournaments in the world. The US Open is one of the competitions that has recently given us the best satisfactions, including the historic 2015 final won by Flavia Pennetta over Roberta Vinci, and, if this fresh tradition is reaffirmed in the coming years under the eyes of the large national television audience , I believe that SuperTennis can thus contribute not only to further promoting tennis but also to encouraging our players to improve and gain popularity».

Kirsten leatherChief Commercial Officer, USTA:

«SuperTennis has proven to be a trusted home of sport in Italy. With so many Italian players in this new generation of rising stars, it’s the perfect time to kick off this new partnership. We can’t wait to start working alongside SuperTennis, with the common goal of increasingly increasing the visibility of the US Open”.