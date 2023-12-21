US orders Eagle Pass and El Paso rail border crossings to reopen

The United States government has ordered the reopening of the Eagle Pass and El Paso railroad border crossings, following economic losses of $100 million a day for international trade. This decision comes after a group of United States senators sent a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, urging the Secretary of Homeland Security to reopen the railway border crossings. The closure, which was implemented on December 17, 2023, was intended to redirect CBP personnel to support the Border Patrol in apprehending migrants attempting to cross into the United States. However, the closure was causing significant economic impact, leading to the praise of the Mexican government, American businessmen, and legislators for their efforts to have the crossings reopened. The closure of the Eagle Pass and El Paso rail border crossings is part of a series of closures and excessive security measures in Texas, resulting in significant economic losses for international trade. This decision to reopen the crossings will be a relief for businesses and trade between Mexico and the United States. For more on business and current affairs, follow Forbes Mexico and stay informed with Google News Showcase.

