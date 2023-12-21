Home » US orders Eagle Pass and El Paso rail border crossings to reopen
News

US orders Eagle Pass and El Paso rail border crossings to reopen

by admin
US orders Eagle Pass and El Paso rail border crossings to reopen

The United States government has ordered the reopening of the Eagle Pass and El Paso railroad border crossings, following economic losses of $100 million a day for international trade. This decision comes after a group of United States senators sent a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, urging the Secretary of Homeland Security to reopen the railway border crossings. The closure, which was implemented on December 17, 2023, was intended to redirect CBP personnel to support the Border Patrol in apprehending migrants attempting to cross into the United States. However, the closure was causing significant economic impact, leading to the praise of the Mexican government, American businessmen, and legislators for their efforts to have the crossings reopened. The closure of the Eagle Pass and El Paso rail border crossings is part of a series of closures and excessive security measures in Texas, resulting in significant economic losses for international trade. This decision to reopen the crossings will be a relief for businesses and trade between Mexico and the United States. For more on business and current affairs, follow Forbes Mexico and stay informed with Google News Showcase.

See also  Placing of offerings for the 475 years of the Foundation of Loja – Crónica

You may also like

Sebastián Yatra closes ‘Christmas by Starlite’ dedicating his...

Environmental NGO seeks change towards a circular fashion...

Confronting Beijing: Philippine President Marcos says Manila stands...

“Finding Latin American solutions”: Russia calls for non-interference...

Challenges and Opportunities in the Energy Transition

Family tragedy: 5-year-old twin brothers die at home;...

Girl (4) saves mom’s life by calling emergency...

Chamber requests State Security investigation into Steven Creyelman,...

They are looking for the driver who caused...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We hope that the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy