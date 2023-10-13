US Postal Service Announces Christmas Shipping Deadline: Packages Must be Sent by December 25th

United States Postal Service Announces Christmas Shipping Deadline

The United States Postal Service has announced the deadline for Christmas shipments, ensuring that customers will be able to send their packages and have them arrive just in time for the recipients. This year, the chosen date is December 25, highlighting the importance of sending gifts before the specified day. This deadline applies to cards, letters, and other products commonly sent through the Postal Service.

In an official statement, the Postal Service emphasized the importance of ordering packages before the deadline to ensure smooth and timely delivery. As the holiday season approaches, the annual rush regarding package shipping is imminent, and it is crucial for customers to plan accordingly. This deadline applies to national, international, and military shipping destinations.

The Postal Service has provided the following details regarding package shipping dates for the upcoming Christmas season. These dates apply to the 48 contiguous states, while Alaska and Hawaii have separate deadlines:

– USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

– First-Class Mail (including greeting cards): December 16

– Priority Mail: December 18

– Priority Mail Express: December 20

In Alaska, the shipping deadlines are as follows:

– USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

– First-Class Mail: December 16

– Priority Mail: December 18

– Priority Mail Express: December 20

For Hawaii, the deadlines are as follows:

– USPS Ground Advantage: December 16

– First-Class Mail: December 16

– Priority Mail: December 16

– Priority Mail Express: December 20

Regarding the Post Offices of the Armed and Diplomatic Forces, the dates are as follows:

– USPS Ground Advantage: November 6

– First-Class Mail: December 9

– Priority Mail: December 9

– Priority Mail Express Military Service: December 15

The Postal Service has made an important announcement that there will be no surcharges imposed for peaks in consumption or demand during this holiday season.

As the Christmas season approaches, customers are encouraged to take note of these shipping deadlines and plan accordingly to ensure their packages reach their intended recipients in a timely manner. The Postal Service is ready to handle the annual rush and deliver their services efficiently and effectively.

