US President Admits Truth About Al Qaeda: Afghan Taliban

Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Saturday took advantage of an off-the-cuff remark by US President Joe Biden to bolster its claim that al-Qaeda is no longer a threat in Afghanistan.

President Biden was on his way to a press conference Friday on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to block a student loan relief program when a reporter asked him if he would withdraw from Afghanistan in 2021. Mistakes have been admitted during.

According to the White House transcript, in response to the question, Biden said, ‘No. All the evidence is coming in.’

‘Do you remember what I said about Afghanistan? I said that Al-Qaeda will not exist. I said it won’t be there. I said that we will take help from the Taliban. what is happening now? What is happening? Read your newspapers. I was right.’

The question was raised in a report released on Friday that said U.S. officials lacked clear decision-making, the absence of a central crisis management mechanism and lack of public messaging during the massive withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Due to the difficulties faced.

His so-called review after the operation was ordered by Foreign Minister Antony Blanken after outrage at scenes of chaos in Kabul as Taliban fighters took over the country at the end of a 20-year US military presence.

On Saturday, the Afghan Foreign Ministry took advantage of Biden’s comments. The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, “We consider US President Biden’s statements about the absence of armed groups in Afghanistan as an admission of reality.”

“This contradicts a recent report by the United Nations sanctions monitoring team, which alleged the presence and operations of more than 20 armed groups in Afghanistan.”

A United Nations report in May said there were indications that armed groups such as al-Qaeda were re-establishing roots in the country.

According to the report, the relationship between the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is strong and currently established.

“Many terrorist groups have greater freedom of action under de facto authorities. They are making good use of it and the threat of terrorism is increasing both in Afghanistan and in the region.’

Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers insist they will not allow the country’s territory to be used by armed groups plotting against other countries. They deny the existence of al-Qaeda.

He did not acknowledge the death of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike in central Kabul last year and said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.

