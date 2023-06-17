Home » US President Biden hopes to meet with Xi in the coming months
US President Biden hopes to meet with Xi in the coming months

US President Biden hopes to meet with Xi in the coming months
Biden hopes to meet with Xi in the coming months

Just ahead of the China-US foreign ministers’ meeting in Beijing, US President Biden has expressed his desire to meet the Chinese president soon. Relations between the two countries have been strained for months.

US President Joe Biden hopes to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon. He hopes that this will be possible in a few months, Biden said on Saturday, shortly before the visit of his foreign minister to Beijing. Relations between the US and China have long been strained over a range of contentious political and economic issues. Only on Friday, shortly before US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit this weekend, Xi expressed hope for a lasting friendship between the People’s Republic and the United States. The foundation of the relationship between the two countries lies in the people, Xi said.

According to government circles, talks with representatives of the Chinese leadership and his counterpart Qin Gang are planned as part of Blinken’s trip to China. A meeting between Blinken and President Xi is also possible. It is the first visit by a US Secretary of State to China in five years.

In the run-up to the trip, Blinken had emphasized the need for communication in a phone call with Qin, among other things to avoid conflicts. Qin called for US concessions to ease tensions and end interference in internal affairs. The US hopes Blinken’s visit will pave the way for more bilateral meetings, such as trips to China by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Trade Representative Gina Raimondo. That could also allow for a meeting between Biden and Xi in September at the G20 summit in India and at the APEC economic summit in San Francisco in November.

