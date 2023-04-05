Home News US President Urges Tech Firms To Delve Into AI Risks By CoinTelegraph
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that the safety of artificial intelligence (AI) still remains uncertain and stressed that tech companies should make sure their products are safe before releasing them to the public.

During a meeting with science and technology advisors, Biden acknowledged that AI could be useful in addressing issues such as epidemics and climate change. However, she stressed the importance of addressing possible risks to society, national security and the economy.

Opening a meeting with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, he said tech companies should ensure the safety of their products before releasing them to the public. When asked about the potential risks of AI, he replied: “It is yet to be determined. There is a possibility.”

