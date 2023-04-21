US presidential candidate is suing the World Economic Forum (WEF).

8
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is suing the World Economic Forum (WEF) for including him as one of its “Young Global Leaders,” despite declining the request and repeatedly asking to be removed from the membership list.
“I am fundamentally opposed to the agenda of the WEF,” Ramaswamy said on Tuesday on twitter. “I have been one of the biggest fighters in our country against this agenda. They appointed me ‘Young Global Leader’, although I expressly said no. Now it’s time to hold them accountable…