▲John Gaza and Ali Nemo, 43, escaped from Newport News Penitentiary in Virginia, USA. (AFP Yonhap News)

Two inmates who escaped from a prison in Virginia, USA, were caught within 8 hours.

According to local media such as CBS News on the 22nd (local time), prison guards at Newport News Penitentiary, Virginia, said that inmates John Garza (37) and Ali Nemo (43) escaped from prison during a personnel check at around 7:15 pm on the 20th. I checked.

At the time, there was a hole in the wall of the prison where one adult could pass through, and the two escaped prisoners escaped the prison through that hole.

The escaped criminals sharpened their toothbrushes and focused on the vulnerable parts of the building’s inner wall, and when the rebar in the wall was exposed, they used it to make a hole in the wall in earnest. Afterwards, it was investigated that he escaped through this hole, went out of the building, and climbed over the wall.

However, their escape did not last long. He was arrested after stopping by the 24-hour pancake restaurant ‘I-Hope’, about 11 km away from the prison. At the time, they were arrested at 3:30 am the next day, 8 hours after they escaped, as reported by a citizen who considered them suspicious.

After being arrested, the escapees returned to prison without much resistance. However, it is known that the correctional authorities started inspecting the prison building after this incident.

Meanwhile, Gaza, one of the escapees, has been serving his sentence since December last year on charges of violating probation and contempt of court, and another, Nemo, has been in prison since October of last year on charges of credit card fraud and counterfeiting.

