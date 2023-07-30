Home » US rapper Cardi B throws her microphone at a viewer after a drink shower
US rapper Cardi B throws her microphone at a viewer after a drink shower

by admin
Cardi B on a visit to Paris just over three weeks ago

© AFP

US rapper Cardi B threw her microphone at a viewer who splashed her drink with her at a concert in Las Vegas. A video of the incident made the rounds on online networks on Sunday. The video shows the singer throwing her microphone with full force at the attacker in the audience after the shower from the large plastic cup. Then their security guards intervene.

In the past few weeks and months, other musicians have also been attacked by the audience during performances. Singer Bebe Rexha was hit by a cellphone at a concert in New York. At a concert by pop star Pink London, a fan reportedly threw a bag of his deceased mother’s ashes onto the stage.

In the online service Twitter, which was renamed X, many users praised the reaction of Cardi B. Some wrote it was about time musicians responded to on-stage attacks.

