US regulators admit some blame in bank failures

US banking regulators on Friday admitted their part of the blame for the bankruptcy of regional banks that rocked the financial system in March.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) published two separate reports on the collapse of the bank Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), focused on the technology industry, followed by Signature Bank. Its falls precipitated the purchase of investment bank Credit Suisse by UBS.

The two organizations underlined one point: the bankruptcies in both cases were mainly due to bank management errors: in the case of SVB for not knowing how to manage risks and in that of Signature Bank for not maintaining risk management practices “adequate”.

But in the reports both institutions intone the mea culpa, at least in part.

The Fed acknowledges fault for “not fully appreciating the extent of the vulnerabilities” of SVB, which went bankrupt on March 10, largely due to its high exposure to a rise in interest rates.

Federal Reserve vice president for supervision Michael Barr believes that Fed supervisors did not take strong action despite identifying problems at this California tech-focused lender, in a statement accompanying the report.

“After the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, we must strengthen the supervision and regulation of the Federal Reserve (ndlr, on the banking sector) based on what we have learned,” he said.

The report concludes that the Fed “failed to appreciate the severity of critical deficiencies in the firm’s governance, liquidity, and interest rate risk management,” because SVB’s assets doubled between 2019 and 2021 amid a tech industry boom.

Strengthen supervision

The report criticizes a law from the era of former Republican President Donald Trump that struck down some banking regulations.

“For Silicon Valley Bank, this resulted in lower regulatory and supervisory requirements, including lower capital and liquidity requirements,” it notes.

In response, Barr announced that the Fed will strengthen bank supervision in order to more quickly identify risks and vulnerabilities.

It will also strengthen the regulatory framework for banks and will consider tightening rules on interest rate risk, liquidity and capital requirements, and stress tests.

Congressman Patrick McHenry, who chairs the Republican-controlled House Financial Services Committee, welcomed some aspects of Barr’s report but criticized his calls for more regulation.

“There are areas identified by Vice President Barr that we agree on, including increased attention to liquidity issues, especially when a company is growing rapidly, but most of the report appears to be a justification for Democrat priorities from a long time ago,” he said in a statement.

“The politicization of bank failures does not benefit our economy, financial system or the American people,” he says.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell applauded the “self-deprecating” look and supported the recommendations.

The FDIC considers for its part that “in retrospect” it could “have intensified supervisory actions earlier.”

Concerted efforts by regulators on both sides of the Atlantic in the days following the SVB collapse appear to have reduced banking turmoil and volatility in financial markets.