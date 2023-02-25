Home News US repatriates two Pakistanis detained in Guantanamo for 20 years
US repatriates two Pakistanis detained in Guantanamo for 20 years

The Department of Defense of the United States announced this Thursday the repatriation of two brothers to Pakistan after they remained imprisoned in the detention center of the US naval base in Guantánamo (Cuba). Abdul and Mohammad Rabbani were jailed for two decades for alleged collaboration with al Qaeda, but were never charged.

The Pakistani brothers were arrested in their hometown of Karachi by local authorities in 2002 and later transferred to US custody. The inmates denounced torture by the CIA before being sent to Guantánamo and that their statements were obtained during interrogations through physical mistreatment. US military records cited by the AP show the Rabbani brothers provided little valuable intelligence.

With the repatriation of the two detainees, the number of inmates remaining at the correctional facility drops to 32, as the Joe Biden Administration cautiously renews efforts to close it.

controversial prison

The detention center at the US naval base in Cuba was opened in January 2002, during the George W. Bush presidency, in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks of September 11 of the previous year and the invasion of Afghanistan. At the site, people suspected of having ties to the terrorist movement Al Qaeda or the Taliban* were being interrogated and detained.

Almost 800 people have passed through the prison. Hundreds were repatriated or sent to third countries during the Bush and Barack Obama administrations amid controversy over allegations of torture inside the facility. with RT

