US responds to nuclear threat against North Korea’s strategic nuclear submarine “North Korea’s risky behavior”

“Promotion of regional peace and stability goals… Clear commitment to extended deterrence”

[서울=뉴시스] President Yoon Seok-yeol and his wife, Kim Kun-hee, board the USS Kentucky (SSBN-737), a U.S. Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), which is moored at the Busan Operations Base of the Naval Operations Command in Nam-gu, Busan on the afternoon of the 19th. (Photo = Provided by the Presidential Office) 2023.07.19. photo@newsis.com *Resale and DB prohibited

[워싱턴=뉴시스]Correspondent Kim Nan-young = The US Department of Defense has refuted North Korea’s threat that it stipulates that its strategic nuclear submarine (SSBN) call in Busan as a “condition for the use of nuclear weapons.”

“The actions taken by the US and South Korean allies through the Washington Declaration and the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) are a prudent response to North Korea’s escalating tensions and dangerous actions,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said in a Newsis written inquiry about North Korea’s defense talks on the 20th (local time).

Earlier, in a late-night talk by the Korean Central News Agency, North Korean Defense Minister Kang Soon-nam threatened that “increased visibility of the deployment of strategic assets, including strategic nuclear submarines, may fall under the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons set forth in our State Nuclear Forces Policy Act.”

A Pentagon spokesperson, however, said the deployment “promotes the alliance’s goal of promoting regional peace and stability.” In addition, he raised his voice, saying, “North Korea’s continued enhancement of its illicit nuclear and missile capabilities greatly undermines regional security and stability.”

“Unlike North Korea’s actions, the efforts of the United States and South Korea to enhance our defense posture and protect our citizens from the threat of North Korea’s use of nuclear weapons do not violate UN Security Council resolutions,” a Pentagon spokesperson said.

“We have been very clear about our commitment to peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and our commitment to extended deterrence against aggression from North Korea,” he said.

