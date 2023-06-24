US restaurant used a fake priest to get its staff to admit “sins” at work

The Garibaldi Taqueria, located in Sacramento (California, USA), used a false priest for its staff to admit to “sins” committed in the workplace, according to a statement recently published by the United States Department of Labor ( USDOL).

An employee testified in federal court that during his work shift the alleged priest urged workers to “take away their sins” by asking them if they had been late for work, if they had stolen from their boss or if they wanted to harm him in some way.

In addition, the store failed to pay overtime, paid managers out of pooled staff tips, and threatened workers with retaliation and adverse immigration consequences for cooperating with USDOL, even going so far as to fire a man they believed had reported them. before said department.

agreed sentence

Consequently, a judge ordered the owners of the establishment to pay $140,000 to their 35 workers in back wages and damages. The company, which operates a total of three restaurants, agreed to an agreed judgment.

In addition, the company will have to pay another $5,000 to the US Department of Labor in civil penalties due to the willful nature of its violations of the US labor code.

“This company’s despicable attempts to retaliate against staff were intended to silence workers, obstruct an investigation and prevent recovery of unpaid wages,” said Marc Pilotin, a regional labor attorney in San Francisco.

In this sense, the official assured that the authorities that deal with these matters will not tolerate such conduct, detailing that they will take “rapid measures” to make it clear that the law establishes that immigration status is not related to labor rights.