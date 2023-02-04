US President Joe Biden referred to the issue for the first time this Saturday, although he only uttered an ambiguous phrase: “We’re taking care of it”he pointed out in statements to the press at an airfield in Syracuse (New York), where he traveled for a family funeral.

The balloon, which has strained relations between the United States and China to the maximum, was this morning at the height of the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to images published by national media.

The Pentagon announced this past Thursday that it was following the movements of a Chinese “spy balloon” that was flying over the state of Montana (northeast US), where one of the three existing nuclear missile silo fields on US soil is located.

The presence of this Chinese “spy balloon” in US airspace has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing and has led to the suspension of the trip that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, planned to make to China.

For its part, China admitted this Friday that the globe belongs to it, although it assured that “It is a civil airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological.”