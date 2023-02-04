Home News US restricts activity at three airports over Chinese ‘spy balloon’
News

US restricts activity at three airports over Chinese ‘spy balloon’

by admin
US restricts activity at three airports over Chinese ‘spy balloon’

US President Joe Biden referred to the issue for the first time this Saturday, although he only uttered an ambiguous phrase: “We’re taking care of it”he pointed out in statements to the press at an airfield in Syracuse (New York), where he traveled for a family funeral.

The balloon, which has strained relations between the United States and China to the maximum, was this morning at the height of the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, according to images published by national media.

The Pentagon announced this past Thursday that it was following the movements of a Chinese “spy balloon” that was flying over the state of Montana (northeast US), where one of the three existing nuclear missile silo fields on US soil is located.

The presence of this Chinese “spy balloon” in US airspace has triggered a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Beijing and has led to the suspension of the trip that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, planned to make to China.

For its part, China admitted this Friday that the globe belongs to it, although it assured that “It is a civil airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological.”

See also  China, the rector held hostage for 30 hours: the riot breaks out on the campus

You may also like

Macías distances himself from the Democratic Center

Fire in the páramo del Almorzadero devastated more...

US shoots down Chinese ‘surveillance’ balloon

Vallenato romantic songs: which is the best?

Indepaz asks to clarify violent actions

National Protection Unit in the sights of the...

What happened to the teacher who scolded the...

US closes three airports over Chinese balloons

Jiguamiandó: wood exploitation workshop

Ernesto Macías leaves the Democratic Center for alleged...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy