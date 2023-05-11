US schedule

Eight months after taking office, Petro visited President Biden of the United States, with an agenda of key issues such as environmental justice for the planet and closing the growing social gap due to economic differences in international relations. Environment and energy transition were the basic topics.

To highlight, it was possible to denarcotize the binational agenda that for 30 years had the eradication of illicit crops as its only issue, with the permanent demand for fumigation. The challenge is to build relationships with a more positive impact for the future. There was no shortage of critics who expected more concrete results, and there was not even a joint statement

Biden is seeking his presidential re-election and has to build an attractive international agenda with a lot of political calculation of impact at the domestic and international level. A meeting is always sold as historic and this meeting was marked by interesting aspects.

The United States must assume as its main task managing the problem of drug trafficking since its young people are the main drug consumers in the world, and in that they have few results because they do not reduce consumption.

Petro wants to position himself as the leader of the continental left, and almost all Latin American countries are left. He must work a lot to earn that space. That is why he insisted on the topics of the Stanford conference such as the environment, to reduce the emission of CO2 that destroys the ozone layer. That is why the proposal to exchange debt for climate action is important. It is necessary to avoid the deforestation of the Amazon as a result of the fight against the illicit crops that each time occupy a greater area of ​​the Amazon and are the culprits of its gradual destruction.

The United States has vast experience in perfecting and consolidating public debt bonds for climate action that would be a historic event. Petro will have a clear, concrete and tangible result in international politics to make him a hemispheric leader.

The binational environmental agenda will have an economic cost for our country, due to Petro’s proposal to limit the use of hydrocarbons. The energy transition must be designed with the most environmentally friendly model, but without economically committing suicide to the country. An agenda with environmental justice.

Another transcendental issue is Venezuela. Petro called to convince the United States to gradually reduce its sanctions on Venezuela in exchange for this country moving forward in its democratic processes, towards free and fair elections in exchange for energy support in which Venezuela has much to contribute to the United States. Petro decided to restore relations with Maduro, and promote an agenda with the United States to eliminate the difficult situation that Venezuela faces due to its few commercial relations with the United States.

It is important to establish decisive support with the United States in the exchange of new technologies. The future economy of the world is oriented towards novel relationships as a result of new technologies and innovation. It is essential that the United States transfer its technological knowledge to us.

It should be noted that there was talk of the climate crisis, green economy and the commitment to invest 500 million dollars to save the Amazon rainforest as a transcendental step for the benefit of our climate emergency. It is excellent news.

By Eduardo Verano De La Rosa