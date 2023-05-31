US scientist warns of “fake information, unemployment, and out of control…AI destroys humanity” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

About 300 scientists and executives announced a statement at the AI ​​Safety Center



[보스턴=AP/뉴시스]Using ChatGPT, a representative generative artificial intelligence chatbot. 2023.05.23. *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Yu Ja-bi = About 300 AI industry executives and scientists warned that AI technology could pose an existential threat to humanity in the future. It is argued that it should be regarded as a social risk equivalent to epidemics and nuclear war.

According to foreign media such as the New York Times (NYT) on the 30th (local time), the Center for AI Safety (CAIS), an American non-profit organization, issued a statement on the same day and made this announcement.

The public statement was signed by more than 350 executives, researchers and engineers from the AI ​​industry. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, a developer of ChatGPT, and David Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, also signed on.

“Mitigating the risk of human extinction from AI must be a global priority, along with other societal risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” the statement said.

The statement highlights widespread concerns about the ultimate dangers of unchecked AI.

The NYT reported that “today’s cutting-edge chatbots are unable to think for themselves, reproducing patterns mainly based on the training data provided to them,” and that “AI is concerned about problems such as the spread of false information, unemployment, and uncontrollability.”

Experts worry that the use of artificial intelligence for medical information, emotional comfort and decision-making could pose a major problem, and that some people may be abusing artificial intelligence to spread false information. This is because they have the ability to communicate like humans and are very persuasive.

There are also concerns that artificial intelligence will replace jobs. A report by OpenAI found that 80% of American workers’ jobs could replace at least 10% of their jobs with artificial intelligence, and 19% could replace 50% of their jobs.

There are also concerns that artificial intelligence can have unexpected power because it can write computer programs on its own.

Nonetheless, investment and hype in the AI ​​industry have led to calls for regulations to be put in place in the early days of the AI ​​era, before major accidents occurred.

CAIS director Dan Hendricks tweeted that the statement was first proposed by Cambridge AI professor David Kruger.

“Society can manage multiple risks simultaneously,” he said. “In terms of risk management, ignoring them is just as reckless as prioritizing the current damage exclusively.”

Even at the end of March, more than 1,000 technologists, researchers and celebrities signed a letter warning that AI technologies pose a “serious threat to society and humanity,” with more than 20,000 signatures since then.

Signatories, including Elon Musk, urged AI labs to suspend development for six months and assess the risks of artificial intelligence technologies.

