US scientists decode what happens in the brain shortly before death

Researchers at the University of Michigan, USA, found evidence of sudden increases in high-frequency thought wave activity in specific regions of the brain of two dying patients.

These waves, associated with consciousness, could explain the wide range of memories of extraordinary experiences manifested by survivors of near-death situations.

Why does life flash before our eyes when we are about to die? Scientists discover a possible answer by studying a dying brain.

Very often, dying people who have regained their conscious state later report seeing a light at the end of a tunnel or having the sensation of being outside their own bodies.

They also report that they met deceased loved ones or that they were able to recapitulate important events in an instant, as if life were passing before their eyes.

The fact that these stories come from people of diverse cultural backgrounds and share common elements points to a possible underlying biological mechanism.

What brain regions were activated?

The team reviewed the electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings of four dying patients before and after clinical withdrawal from their ventilatory support and found that the resulting global hypoxia markedly stimulated gamma activities in two of the patients, a 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman. 77 years.

Brain and heart activity were monitored, second by second, during his last hours of life.

Increased gamma connectivity, associated with consciousness, took place within the temporo-parieto-occipital (TPO) junctions and between the TPO zones and the contralateral prefrontal areas.

The researchers believe that these data demonstrate that the dying brain may still be active. Their results were published Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science (PNAS).

Jimo Borjigin, who led the work, told AFP that, although it is not the first research of its kind, what is unique about this study is that it details the brain activation process in a way “that has never been done before.” During this work, they further examined which parts of the brain lit up and found that these areas are associated with changes in consciousness.

“If this part of the brain lights up, that means the patient is seeing something, can hear something, and can feel sensations outside of the body,” Borjigin explained, noting that that region was “on fire.” The experts attributed the difference in behavior of the four study participants to the fact that the patients who experienced the potential signs of “covert awareness” had a history of seizures that may have primed their brains in some way.

The study authors cautioned that because of the small sample size it was not possible to make far-reaching inferences and that they could not confirm that the patients actually had visions. (RT information).

