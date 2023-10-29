Home » US Secret Service Intercepts Civilian Plane Violating Airspace near Biden’s Delaware Home
Civilian Plane Violates Airspace Near Biden’s Home in Delaware, US Secret Service Intervenes

Wilmington, Delaware – The security of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, was compromised on Saturday when a civilian plane violated restricted airspace near his residence. The US Secret Service swiftly responded to the incident, ensuring the safety of the president.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, the head of communications for the Secret Service, the breach occurred shortly after 2:00 p.m. local time while President Biden was inside his house in Wilmington. As a precautionary measure, American fighter jets were mobilized, and the unauthorized aircraft was successfully escorted to a nearby airport for landing.

Guglielmi emphasized that President Biden’s movements were not affected by the incident. An investigation into the matter has been launched, and agencies such as the Federal Aviation Administration and the Secret Service itself are involved in the ongoing probe.

The Secret Service spokesperson stated, “As a precautionary measure, assets were mobilized to intercept, and the civilian aircraft landed safely at the airport. There was no impact on the person the Secret Service was protecting,” without explicitly mentioning President Biden as the protected individual.

Despite the breach, President Biden continued with his routine and attended St. Joseph Church in Brandywine after the incident.

This is not the first time President Biden’s security has been jeopardized. Last month, an armed protester showed up outside Biden’s residence, carrying a sign with allegations and questions aimed at the president and his family. The incident, closely monitored by the Secret Service, did not disrupt agency operations.

The protester referenced alleged pseudonyms allegedly used by Biden during his tenure as vice president. Republican lawmakers contend that these false names were employed in discussions relating to his son Hunter’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Recently, it was revealed that Hunter’s Chinese associates sent a significant sum of money to Joe Biden’s home in 2019. Hunter had registered his father’s address as his own during that time. The financial transactions, involving individuals connected to Chinese firms, have raised questions regarding potential conflicts of interest.

Despite these security incidents and controversies, President Biden remains committed to his duties in leading the nation. The Secret Service continues to prioritize the safety of the president and will remain vigilant in protecting him from potential threats.

