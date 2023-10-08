US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Working to Verify Reports of Missing and Dead Americans in Hamas Attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is working diligently to verify reports of missing and dead Americans in the aftermath of the recent Hamas terrorist attack in Israel, where over 600 individuals have lost their lives. Blinken expressed the United States‘ commitment to confirming these reports, stating that they are “working overtime” to gather the necessary information. In an interview with CNN, Blinken revealed that several Americans were killed in the attack, and the priority now is to determine the exact number. Additionally, there are reports of missing Americans, and efforts are underway to verify these claims as well.

Blinken spoke with various leaders in the region, including Israeli counterparts, and mentioned that the United States may announce additional aid to Israel as a response to the attack. The specific requests made by Israel are being carefully considered, and more information on this assistance is likely to be disclosed later.

The US Secretary of State emphasized President Joe Biden’s directive to provide Israel with the necessary support to confront Hamas attacks, characterizing the recent incident as the worst since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. However, he drew a distinction, stating that this attack is an act of terrorism targeting Israeli civilians rather than a war between nations. Blinken expressed his concern over the situation, particularly regarding the images of individuals, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, being forcibly taken into Gaza. He called upon the international community to denounce these acts and expressed the need for global outrage.

Blinken highlighted the extensive diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Biden administration over the past 36 hours, engaging in direct dialogues with Israeli counterparts and regional partners. The aim is to ensure that all countries exert their influence to counter Hamas and prevent the eruption of conflicts in other areas.

When questioned about the reports of missing Americans, Blinken stated that the US government and his administration prioritize the safety of American citizens and will take immediate action if any are held hostage. However, he emphasized the need to establish the facts and verify these reports before making any further statements.

Blinken also held a call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, urging Arab leaders to condemn the Hamas attack on Israel. Moreover, he engaged in discussions with Jordan and Egypt, emphasizing the need to coordinate efforts to combat terrorism and restore peace in the region.

US President Joe Biden also condemned the attacks and assured Israel of unwavering American support. In an official statement, Biden underscored the United States‘ steadfastness in standing with the Israeli government during these tragic times.

The death toll in Israel currently stands at more than 600. This figure has doubled in recent days, with a significant number of deaths reported from Israeli towns near Gaza that were previously occupied by Palestinian militias but have since been reclaimed by the Israeli Army. On the Palestinian side, the death toll in Gaza is reported to be 370, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, while the Israeli Army claimed to have killed 400 “terrorists” in Gaza and additional militants in Israeli territory. The number of injured individuals continues to rise, with 2,048 receiving medical attention in Israeli hospitals, including 350 in serious condition. Furthermore, there are dozens of people captured and taken to Gaza territory, and their status remains unknown.

As the situation unfolds, the United States remains committed to verifying the reports, providing support, and urging international condemnation of the Hamas attack.

