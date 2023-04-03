US Republican Senator Rick Scott presented this Thursday a bill that seeks to revoke current visas and restrict the issuance of new ones to those who support the totalitarian regimes of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and Bolivia.

The draft wants to impose restrictions on any official of the current government of Nicolas Maduro or his predecessor Hugo Chavez in Venezuela. But also to those who work or have worked for the Executives of Fidel Castro, Raúl Castro or Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba.

Likewise, the project seeks to revoke the visa of those who support or have supported President Daniel Ortega and the Sandinista party in Nicaragua; and the former president of Bolivia Evo Morales. And it will penalize any foreigner acting on behalf of those governments.

“Living the high life” at the expense of the misery of others

Ruthless dictators in Latin America have destroyed millions of lives simply to stay in power. Its illegitimate regimes are an insult to democracy and deprive millions of people of freedom through their brutal oppression. The United States cannot show tolerance for these evil leaders or the thugs carrying out their wishes,” Scott said in a statement.

This initiative will ensure that “these evil people don’t come to America to live the high life while their citizens back home are destitute,” Scott said.

“This is not only important in terms of supporting freedom and democracy in Latin America. It is essential to protect the national security of the United States,” stressed the US legislator.

Visas for spouses and children would also be affected

The so-called “Law of no relief for the allies of dictators” targets those who commit or have committed human rights violations, threats or acts that undermine the sovereignty of the Cuban, Venezuelan, Nicaraguan and Bolivian peoples; and who are visa holders living in the United States or seeking visas abroad.

The proposal, whose eventual vote in the Upper House is not yet processed, would impose restrictions on the spouses and children of foreign officials who answer to those Executives. And to those who visit the General Assembly of the UN headquarters, “as determined by the Secretary of State and the Director of National Intelligence on a case-by-case basis.”

