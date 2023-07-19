US Senators Call for Reassignment of Temporary Protection Status for Venezuelans and Nicaraguans

Twenty-six US senators have called on President Joe Biden to reassign Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, providing them with immigration protection and preventing deportation. The senators emphasized the need for a new designation rather than just an extension of TPS, thereby allowing those who currently lack protection to file initial registration applications.

Venezuela was designated for TPS for the first time in 2021, with its protection extended until March 2024. Nicaragua has benefited from TPS since 1999 and received an 18-month extension last June. In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the senators asserted that both countries met the requirements for TPS designation under US immigration laws.

TPS is designed to protect foreign citizens who are unable to return safely to their home countries due to natural disasters, armed conflicts, or other extraordinary conditions. The senators highlighted the dire situation in Venezuela, stating that the country is plagued by violence, instability, and repression under the regime of Nicolás Maduro. They accused Maduro of human rights abuses, imprisonment of political opponents, and disqualification of potential election candidates.

Furthermore, the senators emphasized that the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela has deteriorated in the past two years, with millions of people lacking access to basic healthcare and adequate food.

Addressing Nicaragua, the senators pointed out that President Daniel Ortega has transformed the country into a “police state” characterized by terror and suppression of liberties. They highlighted the closure of over 2,000 non-governmental organizations (NGOs) by the Nicaraguan government in 2022 and increased repression against the Catholic Church. The revocation of nationality and expulsion of 316 individuals in February 2023 further underscored the worsening situation.

According to the Immigration Forum, there are currently over 400,000 individuals from 16 countries benefiting from TPS in the United States. This includes 251,567 Salvadorans, 80,709 Hondurans, and 4,526 Nicaraguans. It is estimated that up to 323,000 Venezuelans could also be eligible for this immigration protection.

The plea from the senators highlights the critical need for the US government to address the dire situations faced by Venezuelans and Nicaraguans and provide them with necessary protections. The reassignment of TPS would not only prevent deportation but also grant access to work permits for those affected by the ongoing crises in these countries.

Note: The news content provided is simulated and does not represent actual information.

