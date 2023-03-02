Washington. US intelligence has concluded that it is “highly unlikely” that the alleged “Havana Syndrome” (as the US Congressional Intelligence Committee has tended to call it) was caused by a foreign actor or an energy weapon. That reported The Wahington Post on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper, which cites unnamed intelligence officials, seven intelligence agencies have investigated around 1,000 cases of “abnormal health incidents” reported by US diplomats.

Five of them concluded that it was “highly unlikely” that these disruptions were caused by an attack by a foreign actor, whether intentionally through means such as a directed energy weapon or unintentionally. Another agency called it “unlikely,” and the other came to no conclusion, according to the Washington Post.

The analysts found no common pattern or conditions that could link the individual cases together. Nor did they find any evidence, such as forensic information or geolocation data, that any outside actor could have used energy waves or ultrasonic beams.

This conclusion is at odds with an expert report published a year ago which claimed that the alleged syndrome could have been caused by electromagnetic waves in some cases. Cuba has repeatedly denied such an attack.

The first alleged cases of what the US has dubbed “Havana syndrome” emerged in Cuba in 2016, according to authorities, with complaints from their diplomatic staff of nosebleeds, headaches and nausea (Cubadebate note: A large proportion of those allegedly affected were CIA members operating under diplomatic cover). They then spread suspicion that Russia or another country was conducting such campaigns against US officials.

There have also been complaints of unexplained physical ailments by US officials in missions in China, Russia, Europe and even Washington, prompting further investigations by the government.

The U.S. State Department on November 5, 2021, appointed a new coordinator for its investigation into what it called “Havana Syndrome,” amid pressure from Congress to investigate and respond to the hundreds of complaints by diplomats or intelligence officials of brain damage.

In January, a CIA official said the agency had determined it was unlikely that Russia or some other “foreign actor” caused most of the anomalous health incidents.

In 2017, the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021) claimed that due to these mysterious symptoms, which were described as sonic attacks, the staffing of the US diplomatic mission in Cuba had to be reduced to a minimum.

For Cubans, the real blow was the closure of the consulate, which made obtaining a US visa an obstacle course and forced them to travel to a third country to apply for it.

The main actors in this campaign of “attacks” on the health of US officials in Havana were then-CIA chief Mike Pompeo and Congressman Marco Rubio, with the malicious aim of damaging the progress made by the government of [Barack] reverting Obama to more normal relations with Cuba.

(With information from The Washington Post, EFE, Reuters and Cubadebate)