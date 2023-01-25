Home News US shooter charged with murder
The alleged perpetrator of the shooting this Monday in Half Moon Bay, California, United States -with seven deaths-, was charged this Wednesday with seven counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

A San Mateo County federal prosecutor, Steve Wagstaffe, charged the sole suspect in the attack, a 66-year-old Asian male, with to shoot “intentionally” in a case that will be tried as murder in “special circumstances”which could even cost him the death penalty.

The alleged perpetrator of the shooting is expected to appear this Wednesday in a courthouse in the city of Redwood City, where the San Mateo County Superior Court is located.

California has not executed a death row inmate since 2006, and its governor, Gavin Newsom (Democratic Party), declared a moratorium on capital executions in 2019.

This Monday, seven people died and one was seriously injured in 2 shootings in the Half Moon Bay farming community, 12 miles south of San Francisco, comprised of a greenhouse and mushroom farm.

Four dead were found near the farm and the other three in an adjoining place. According to the county Police Department, the only injured person was taken to the nearest hospital and is still in serious condition.

