The US military shot down the Chinese “surveillance” balloon off the coast of the state of South Carolina on Saturday, Fox News reports, citing its sources. Videos are circulating on networks that show the exact moment of the demolition.

Shortly thereafter, Department of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the balloon had been shot down. The head of the Pentagon specified that the flight of the aircraft responded to an attempt by China to monitor strategic facilities in the continental territory of the country.

Austin explained that President Joe Biden gave the go-ahead to shoot down the aircraft on Wednesday, although only when “the operation could be carried out without unnecessary risk to the lives of American citizens under the trajectory of the balloon.” He also stated that the shootdown was carried out “safely” over territorial waters “in full support and coordination” with the Government of Canada.

For his part, the White House tenant confirmed that he ordered the balloon to be destroyed as soon as possible. “On Wednesday, when I was informed of the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible. They decided the best time to do it was when he was over the water, within a 12-mile (19.3-kilometer) limit. They successfully shot it down and I want to congratulate the airmen who did it,” Biden said in remarks to reporters in the city of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Meanwhile, the forces deployed in the operation are focused on the balloon recovery work, detailed CNN, citing an official. Another channel source assured that the device was destroyed by an AIM-9X missile launched by an F-22 fighter that took off from the Langley air base in the state of Virginia.

Before executing the demolition, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed three airports in the states of South Carolina and North Carolina, as part of “a national security effort” at the request of the Department defense.

How was it?

The device, whose presence in US airspace was reported last Wednesday, was traveling at high altitude, so it did not represent a military or physical threat to people on the ground or to commercial air traffic, according to The Pentagon spokesman, Patrick Ryder, assured this Thursday.

While Ryder did not provide details on the size of the device, another US official detailed that the substructure under the device measured about 90 feet (27 meters), which is approximately the equivalent of the length of three buses, but the balloon was much larger and taller. .

Route of the apparatus on the US and criticism of Biden

The aircraft from China flew over the Aleutian Islands in the Bering Sea and came via Canada to the US state of Montana, which is home to one of three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Later, the balloon continued moving through the North American country until its demolition off the eastern coast.

Although, in the end, the Biden Administration decided to get rid of the balloon, which is civilian in nature according to Beijing’s official version, Washington initially chose not to shoot it down due to the security risks associated with a possible fall of debris.

The vacillations of the White House did not take long to generate criticism from the Republican bench. The former president of the country, Donald Trump, and the current speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, raised their voices urging the government to bring down the device.

“Attack and discredit China“

The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that the balloon took off from the Asian country and is of a civilian nature. “It is a civil airship used for research purposes, mainly meteorological,” a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry clarified this Friday. In addition, he explained that the aircraft “deviated greatly from its intended route” due to strong winds and its limited ability to self-steer.

From Beijing they also denounced that some US officials and media took advantage of the situation to denigrate the Asian country. “Some US politicians and media have blown it up to attack and smear China. The Chinese side is strongly opposed to this,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

The agency stressed that it is a situation of “force majeure”, while “China always acts in strict accordance with international law and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.”

“Unacceptable” violation

However, the US Department of Defense rejected China‘s claims that the balloon is civilian in nature and said the device is for espionage purposes. “We know that it is a surveillance balloon,” it is a “maneuverable device and it has changed course,” Ryder said.

In addition, he stressed that Washington had protested to Beijing for the “unacceptable” violation of its airspace and international laws.

Likewise, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, declared that he postponed a trip to China after the incident. The head of US diplomacy told the head of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Wang Yi that the balloon flight over the US is an “irresponsible” act that violates the country’s sovereignty and international law, while “undermining” the intent of the visit.

The US Foreign Ministry stressed that the White House remains “committed” to diplomatic dialogue and that Blinken would be willing to visit Beijing “as soon as conditions allow.” with RT

