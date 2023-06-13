Home » US Small Caps More Attractive Than S&P 500, According to Berenberg From Investing.com
News

US Small Caps More Attractive Than S&P 500, According to Berenberg From Investing.com

by admin
US Small Caps More Attractive Than S&P 500, According to Berenberg From Investing.com

© Reuters

According to Berenberg Bank, US small-caps have struggled in recent months, underperforming by . However, their valuations have become extremely attractive relative to their larger counterparts.

According to the firm, US small-caps appear to value a higher degree of macro risk than their large-cap counterparts. The median forward P/E for the index is 11.8x, while the S&P 500 stands at 17.0x, which represents a significant discount.

In the past, similar valuation disparities, seen only twice since 1990 (TMT bubble and COVID-19), have led to substantial outperformance of small caps.

According to the company, investors may find attractive opportunities in US small caps, while the case for European small caps is less compelling based on relative valuations.

See also  Microsoft Build 2023: This is new to Azure Kubernetes Service

You may also like

Hitmen murder a man in the presence of...

The Party and Government Delegation of Liaoning Province...

Roma takes N’Dicka, the player in flight for...

Prosecutor’s Office will file charges against Óscar Iván...

Yasunidos announce activation in campaign – breaking latest...

In car with irregular migrants, 4 passeurs arrested...

Odebrecht: ex-minister of transport, Cecilia Álvarez, will be...

Yango affirms its commitment to African growth at...

The General Office of the Central Committee of...

New landing of migrants in Roccella, arrived in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy