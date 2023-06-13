US Small Caps More Attractive Than S&P 500, According to Berenberg From Investing.com

© Reuters



According to Berenberg Bank, US small-caps have struggled in recent months, underperforming by . However, their valuations have become extremely attractive relative to their larger counterparts.

According to the firm, US small-caps appear to value a higher degree of macro risk than their large-cap counterparts. The median forward P/E for the index is 11.8x, while the S&P 500 stands at 17.0x, which represents a significant discount.

In the past, similar valuation disparities, seen only twice since 1990 (TMT bubble and COVID-19), have led to substantial outperformance of small caps.

According to the company, investors may find attractive opportunities in US small caps, while the case for European small caps is less compelling based on relative valuations.