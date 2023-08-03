US Soldier Travis King Missing: North Korea Responds to UNC’s Inquiry

North Korea Responds Regarding US Soldier’s Crossing

In a recent development regarding the case of US Army soldier Travis King, who crossed the border into North Korea from South Korea last month, the United Nations Command (UNC) announced that North Korea has responded to their inquiries about his status. King, believed to be the first US soldier to cross into North Korea since 1982, was facing disciplinary action and was scheduled to return to the US just before the incident occurred.

The UNC received a response from the North Korean military, known as the KPA (Ejército de Corea del Norte), although specific details were not provided in order to avoid interfering with the ongoing efforts to bring King home. “The KPA responded to the United Nations Command regarding Private King. So as not to interfere with our efforts to bring him home, we will not go into details at this time,” stated UNC Public Affairs Director Colonel Isaac Taylor in a text message to CNN.

The US State Department also confirmed that North Korea had contacted the UNC within the last 48 hours regarding Travis King. However, State Department spokesman Matt Miller clarified that the call was not considered substantive and did not signify any significant progress in the case.

Family members of Travis King expressed their frustration over the lack of information about his whereabouts. In an exclusive interview with CNN, King’s uncle, Myron Gates, stated that they only knew as much as the public knows about the situation. “There’s a picture of him in the news… and they say Travis King ran across the border,” Gates said, highlighting the family’s limited knowledge.

King’s sister, Jaqueda Gates, echoed her uncle’s sentiment, revealing that their family had no reason to believe that King would defect to North Korea. They emphasized that he was not angry with the US government or the US military.

As they eagerly await news about King’s return, the family is working with The Richardson Center, a nonprofit organization founded by negotiator Bill Richardson, to assist in the efforts. The family also revealed that they are in contact with Fred and Cindy Warmbier, the parents of Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was detained in North Korea in 2016 and eventually returned to the US in a vegetative state. The Warmbier family’s tragic experience has provided the Gates family with valuable advice and support during this challenging time.

During the interview, King’s sister sent a heartfelt message to her brother, hoping he would see it. “I just want you to be home. I really want you to be home. The same way you left, I want you to come back, if not even healthier,” she said, expressing her deep longing for his safe return.

The UNC and other parties involved continue their efforts to bring Travis King back to the United States. Although the specifics of North Korea’s response remain undisclosed, the hope for a resolution to this unfolding situation remains strong.

