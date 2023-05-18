US state bans video platform TikTok – Questions and Answers – News

How is TikTok reacting?

A TikTok spokeswoman criticized the decision. The law violates the constitution and is unlawful. She left it open whether the video platform would file a lawsuit. However, it is expected that the decision will be legally challenged. “We want to reassure Montana citizens that they can continue to use TikTok to express themselves, make a living, or be part of a community,” as we continue to work to protect the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana” it said.

Could other states soon follow suit?

There have been security concerns in the US for some time. At the end of March this year, the Tiktok boss had to answer critical questions from Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress.

A number of state authorities around the world have already banned at least TikTok from company cell phones – not only in the USA, but also in Canada, Great Britain, New Zealand, Belgium and the Netherlands, for example. Also Employees of the EU Commission have had to remove the app from their work phones since mid-March 2023. In Germany there is no such ban on service mobile phones from federal ministries – but only service-related apps can be installed. And TikTok is not one of these.

The new law in the US state of Montana is considered a test for a possible ban on the app across the United States. In 2020, then US President Donald Trump tried to ban Tiktok from the United States. But he failed in court.

Is the platform also being discussed in Germany?

The video platform is also extremely popular with children and young people in Germany. In recent years, the number of users has increased steadily. According to a 2022 survey, around 73 percent of 16- to 19-year-old respondents said they use TikTok.

Potential security risks have also been discussed here several times. In March 2023 it became known that the federal government had exchanged views with the company on security issues. Among other things, the technical design of the app was checked. The result: After the examination, the government looked for information from WDR and NDR not a serious threat to public safety.

But what the government sees are privacy issues. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser emphasized possible risks during a visit to the USA in spring 2023: she called on users of the app to be particularly vigilant. There is a group behind TikTok,” which is held by the state and where the data can of course also flow off “. The conclusion at the time: An explicitly stipulated ban on the app, however, she considers “ not proportionate “.

What can users do to protect themselves better against data theft?

Anyone who has installed the app on their smartphone is constantly generating metadata. Not only about your own preferences and usage behavior, but also which smartphone is in use, which WLAN the device logs into or which mobile phone provider you use. Direct messages are unencrypted and can be read. All data that can be valuable – and can be misused.

Users should check their settings. For example, you can ensure that TikTok cannot access the contacts that are stored in the cell phone. You can also set that the tracking information – i.e. the usage behavior – may not be used by TikTok, explains WDR digital expert Jörg Schieb. This video explains exactly how this works: