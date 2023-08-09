Home » US stock market, indices down slightly awaiting inflation data From Reuters
© Reuters. The Wall Street street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Mike Segar/

(Reuters) – Wall Street indexes fell moderately ahead of tomorrow’s inflation data after mostly dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Stocks of tech megacaps, which have led Wall Street’s rally this year, such as Nvidia, Apple (NASDAQ:) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) are down 0.6% to 3.1%.

The consumer price index should show a slight acceleration on an annual basis. On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2%, the same rate as in June.

Big banks extended yesterday’s losses, with Bank of America (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) down 0.2% and 0.6% respectively.

At around 4.45pm, the Average was down 30.88 points, or 0.08%, to 35,283.61, down 4.72 points, or 0.1%, to 4,494.14, and the it dropped by 69.47 points, equal to 0.5%, to 13,815.86.

Casino owner Penn Entertainment jumped 13.6% on a $2 billion deal with Walt Disney’s ESPN to launch a sports betting business.

Walt Disney was up 0.5% ahead of expected quarterly results after markets close.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

