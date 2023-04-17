Home » US stock market little move, investors focus on quarterly banks and Fed Da Reuters comments
US stock market little move, investors focus on quarterly banks and Fed Da Reuters comments

US stock market little move, investors focus on quarterly banks and Fed Da Reuters comments
© Reuters. A street sign on Wall Street in New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – Major Wall Street indexes were muted as investors awaited new corporate results and comments from Fed officials that could provide insight into the timing of the end of monetary tightening.

While banking giants, including JP MORGAN (NYSE:) CHASE, beat expectations on higher rates, the focus will be on smaller banks, which were at the center of last month’s banking turmoil, and estimates of the corporate world in a climate of fears of recession.

It is widely believed that the US central bank will raise rates by 25 basis points to 5.00%-5.25% next month, but recent economic data signaling a slowdown in the US economy has heightened the debate over the possibility that this is the last increase of this cycle.

At around 16.30 the Average was up 0.01%, to 33,891.99 points, up 0.05%, to 4,140.35 points, and the was down 0.01%, to 12,120. 97 points.

ALPHABET (NASDAQ:) fell 2.73%, pushing the fund index down nearly 2% on news that Samsung is considering replacing Google with MICROSOFT’s Bing as the default search engine on own devices.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:) are up 0.96%, pushing the S&P 500 Information Technology index higher.

PROMETHEUS BIOSCIENCES jumped 69.28% on MERCK’s plans to buy the biotech company for about $10.8 billion.

STATE STREET slumped 13.28% after the custodian bank reported weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.

(Translated by Chiara Bontacchio, editing Andrea Mandalà)

See also  The First Branch of the Municipal State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission held a party history study and education special organization life meeting

