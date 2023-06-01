US stocks drop awaiting US debt ceiling vote, continuing fears of Fed rate hikes From Reuters

© Reuters. The entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. September 15, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo



(Reuters) – Major Wall Street indexes fell ahead of a key vote on raising the US debt ceiling, as unexpectedly strong data on the jobs market bolster bets of another Fed rate hike .

A bill to raise the US debt ceiling by $31.4 trillion and for new federal spending cuts arrived in the House of Representatives yesterday for discussion, and an approval vote is scheduled for today.

Meanwhile, the latest macro data showed that new US jobs rose unexpectedly in April, indicating a lingering strength in the labor market that could push the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates again in June.

Around 16.40 the Average was down by 0.83%, to 32,769.75, dropped by 0.77%, to 4,172.96, and lost 0.56%, to 12,944.44.

MICROSOFT (NASDAQ:) was up 0.06%, helping to offset losses on the Nasdaq, after several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock based on the company’s AI-driven growth prospects.

Conversely, NVIDIA is down 2.5% after hitting all-time highs yesterday when it briefly surpassed the 1 trillion cap mark.

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index fell 1.8% after posting more than a year high yesterday.

