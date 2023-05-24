Home » US stocks fall on default fears, debt ceiling talks drag on By Reuters
News

US stocks fall on default fears, debt ceiling talks drag on By Reuters

by admin
US stocks fall on default fears, debt ceiling talks drag on By Reuters

© Reuters. Wall Street sign in Manhattan. October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) – Wall Street is losing ground as talks between the White House and Republican officials on raising the debt ceiling drag on, stoking fears of an unprecedented federal default.

At 16.45 Italian time, Italy lost 200.43 points, or 0.61%, to 32,858.51, lost 29.81 points, or 0.72%, to 4,115.77 and Italy slipped by 121.57 points, or 0.96%, to 12,438.71.

A lack of clear signs of progress on talks to raise the debt limit by $31.4 trillion ahead of the June 1 deadline hurt investor sentiment as several rounds of negotiations have so far yielded no results.

All 11 major sector indices of the S&P 500 were down, with financials, materials and industrials down about 1% each.

Short-term Treasury yields continue to rise, with the one-month bond rate hitting another all-time high at 5.8920%.

CITIGROUP (NYSE:) drops 3.5% after communicating plans for the IPO of its subsidiary Banamex.

META PLATFORMS, which began the latest round of layoffs, advanced 0.1%.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES slumps 10.4% after cutting its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Chip maker NVIDIA fell 2.3% as it awaits quarterly results after markets close.

(Translated by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

See also  The World Cup in Qatar revealed the division of the world into North and South - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Krajniak proposed an earlier date for submitting the...

Pick and plate in Medellín Friday May 26,...

ARENA and the FMLN deny the coalition for...

Attorney General suspended Alex Flórez for eight months

The Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s...

Government attempts to court foreign sovereign wealth funds...

China to implement garbage sorting in all cities...

Deputy Manuel Mejía will be a candidate for...

Emilia-Romagna coordinates the EU project AD-ASTRA — Enterprises

They reveal the images that captured Dani Alves...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy