(Reuters) – Wall Street is losing ground as talks between the White House and Republican officials on raising the debt ceiling drag on, stoking fears of an unprecedented federal default.

At 16.45 Italian time, Italy lost 200.43 points, or 0.61%, to 32,858.51, lost 29.81 points, or 0.72%, to 4,115.77 and Italy slipped by 121.57 points, or 0.96%, to 12,438.71.

A lack of clear signs of progress on talks to raise the debt limit by $31.4 trillion ahead of the June 1 deadline hurt investor sentiment as several rounds of negotiations have so far yielded no results.

All 11 major sector indices of the S&P 500 were down, with financials, materials and industrials down about 1% each.

Short-term Treasury yields continue to rise, with the one-month bond rate hitting another all-time high at 5.8920%.

CITIGROUP (NYSE:) drops 3.5% after communicating plans for the IPO of its subsidiary Banamex.

META PLATFORMS, which began the latest round of layoffs, advanced 0.1%.

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES slumps 10.4% after cutting its full-year sales and profit forecasts.

Chip maker NVIDIA fell 2.3% as it awaits quarterly results after markets close.

