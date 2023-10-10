US stocks rise after Fed statements From Investing.com

© Reuters.

Investing.com – U.S. stocks rose and Treasury yields fell after statements from Fed officials put focus on the central bank’s next move on interest rates.

At the time of writing, the is up 53 points, or 0.2%, the is up 0.2% and the is up 0.2%.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher Monday, reversing early losses, supported in part by cautious statements from Fed officials who suggested the recent rise in U.S. bond yields could reduce the need for further interest rate hikes .

Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson said Monday that the central bank may “proceed with caution” in deciding whether further increases are warranted, while Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan indicated that rising Treasury yields could distract the Fed from further rate increases.

This has been accompanied by a decline in yields, with 10-year bonds falling from 16-year highs early Tuesday as trading in the U.S. bond market resumed after the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. Investors are also looking for safe havens as conflict in the Middle East escalates.

The Dow 30 closed Monday up nearly 200 points, or 0.6%, the S&P gained 0.6%, while the Dow closed up 0.4%.

A plethora of Fed speakers

Numerous speeches from Fed officials are scheduled for Tuesday, including , , and .

Their views on the path of interest rates for the rest of the year will be in focus ahead of the release of the Fed’s latest September meeting on Wednesday. But futures traders are already pricing in an 86% chance that the Fed will keep rates on hold in November.

PepsiCo raises its full-year earnings forecast

In corporate news, third quarter earnings season is just getting started, with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:) in focus on Tuesday.

The soft drinks giant raised its annual profit forecast for the third time this year, banking on multiple price increases and sustained demand for snacks and drinks. The stock went up.

Other companies reporting throughout the week include Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) on Thursday and banking giants JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:), Citigroup (NYSE:) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:) on Friday.

Crude oil supply outlook in focus

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, giving up some of the previous session’s strong gains, with traders keeping an eye on the conflict between Israel and Hamas and potential supply disruptions.

Both benchmarks surged more than 4% on Monday as traders worried about the possibility of an escalation of the conflict, which could hit Middle Eastern supplies and worsen an already tight supply picture.

