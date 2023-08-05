US Suspends Assistance Programs with Niger and Demands Restoration of Constitutional Order

Title: US Suspends Assistance Programs with Niger, Urges Restoration of Constitutional Order

The United States has suspended international aid programs to the government of Niger following the military coup that took place in the country. However, humanitarian aid will continue to be provided, according to Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State. The move comes as the US demands the restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

In a statement, Blinken clarified that the suspension of assistance programs does not affect all US aid programs in Niger. Humanitarian aid and food shipments will still be delivered to assist the population. However, assistance to the Niger authorities will depend on the return of a democratic government and a commitment to respecting constitutional order.

The US has refrained from labeling the situation in Niger as a “coup,” aligning with the official stance of the Joe Biden Administration. The US believes that the crisis can be reversed with the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently detained.

In his call for support, Bazoum himself warned that the entire region could “fall under Russian influence” if the coup succeeds. The situation has prompted Washington to order the departure of non-essential embassy personnel from Niamey, the capital of Niger. The US embassy has suspended routine services, processing only emergency assistance for American citizens in the country.

Blinken emphasized that the US will closely monitor the situation and assess its cooperation and assistance programs in Niger. He urged the reinstatement of the Bazoum government. Presently, the US maintains around 1,100 soldiers in Niger for anti-terrorist, surveillance, and intelligence operations in cooperation with Nigerien forces. There has been no indication from the US that these troops will be withdrawn at this time.

Meanwhile, West African military chiefs have developed a plan for a potential intervention against the junta that has seized power in Niger. Efforts for mediation to restore President Bazoum to power have so far been unsuccessful. Abdel-Fatau Musah, the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Security of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), stated that all the necessary elements for a possible intervention, including resources and deployment strategies, have been defined.

Musah emphasized the importance of diplomacy but also sent a clear message to the coup plotters, stating that they are being given every opportunity to step down peacefully. This comes after the junta announced the rupture of military cooperation agreements with France, further deepening the crisis in a region already plagued by the activities of jihadist groups.

The ECOWAS emissaries recently visited Niger in an attempt to restore Bazoum to power. However, they left without meeting with General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader, or the ousted president.

As the crisis continues to evolve, the US and international community are closely watching the situation in Niger. It remains to be seen how the standoff between the junta and regional actors will be resolved and whether diplomatic efforts or military intervention will prevail.

