October 8, 2022

news/240/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,AFP

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced that it has blacklisted a new batch of Chinese companies, including well-known Chinese drone manufacturers DJI Innovations and Shenzhen BGI.

This is the second batch of blacklists released by the US Department of Defense. The first batch of blacklists released by the US Department of Defense in June last year included companies such as Huawei, China Mobile and China Telecom, aimed at countering China‘s “military-civilian integration”. Some experts believe that these companies represent some “commanding ground” fields and core technologies that the United States wants to decouple from China.

blacklist

There are 13 Chinese companies in the latest batch of blacklisted by the US Department of Defense, including DJI, Shenzhen BGI, 360 Technology, and China Construction.

“The Department of Defense is determined to value and counter China‘s military-civilian integration strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army by ensuring that Chinese companies, universities and research programs acquire and develop advanced technologies and expertise that appear to be civilian .” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

The Defense Department also said the companies operate directly or indirectly in the United States, and they will continue to add more entities and update the list as appropriate. See also Holidays, the August exodus begins: black stamp and stop to trucks. Section A4 closed due to Carso fires

The list prohibits U.S. companies from buying and selling the publicly traded securities of the target company.

The first batch of about 50 Chinese companies, including telecom equipment maker Huawei, was added to the list in June last year.

At the time, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order barring U.S. entities from investing in the Chinese companies with alleged ties to the defense or surveillance technology industries.

The order seeks to block U.S. investment in support of China‘s military-industrial complex, as well as military, intelligence and security research and development programs.

news/240/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/8F20/production/_127004663_gettyimages-1145577137.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Getty Images image caption, The first batch of about 50 Chinese companies, including telecom equipment maker Huawei, was added to the list in June last year.

It is part of a series of measures Biden has taken against China, which also includes strengthening U.S. allies and seeking large-scale domestic investments to enhance U.S. economic competitiveness at a time when Sino-U.S. relations are deteriorating.

Adam Lisberg, a spokesman for DJI in the United States, told Al Jazeera that the company is the only drone maker that discourages military use of its products and opposes its blacklisting. list.

“DJI does not fall into any of the categories of companies listed by law. DJI is not a military company in China, the United States, or anywhere else. DJI has never designed or manufactured military equipment, nor has it marketed or sold in any country. Its military products. Instead, we have been developing products that benefit society and save lives. We stand ready to formally challenge this list.” See also In Iraq, the fuel crisis fuels smuggling and protests - Zuhair al Jezairy

America’s concerns

Song Wendi, a lecturer at the Asia Pacific College of the Australian National University, told BBC Chinese that it is not surprising that the US government is moving towards the “whole society” and mobilizing the private sector to prevent China‘s “military-civilian integration development” and maintain the US’s technological advantages.

He pointed out that this is the natural development of the strategic competition between the United States and China.

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, US-China tech war: How far is China behind the US in the tech race?

“From the U.S. perspective, since the U.S. and China are not going to break through the strategic battle, complete economic decoupling cannot be achieved overnight. Naturally, priority will be given to decoupling in the economic ‘commanding heights’ involving core technologies and big data, so as to ensure the economic growth of the U.S. Quality advantage.” Song Wendi said.

He also pointed out that the impact of differences in the political systems between the United States and China has been magnified in the era of competition between the United States and China.