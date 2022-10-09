Home News US targets ‘commanding ground’ to decouple from China, blacklists DJI and others – BBC News
News

US targets ‘commanding ground’ to decouple from China, blacklists DJI and others – BBC News

by admin
US targets ‘commanding ground’ to decouple from China, blacklists DJI and others – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/80F9/production/_94871033_gettyimages-75279164.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,AFP

The U.S. Department of Defense recently announced that it has blacklisted a new batch of Chinese companies, including well-known Chinese drone manufacturers DJI Innovations and Shenzhen BGI.

This is the second batch of blacklists released by the US Department of Defense. The first batch of blacklists released by the US Department of Defense in June last year included companies such as Huawei, China Mobile and China Telecom, aimed at countering China‘s “military-civilian integration”. Some experts believe that these companies represent some “commanding ground” fields and core technologies that the United States wants to decouple from China.

blacklist

There are 13 Chinese companies in the latest batch of blacklisted by the US Department of Defense, including DJI, Shenzhen BGI, 360 Technology, and China Construction.

“The Department of Defense is determined to value and counter China‘s military-civilian integration strategy, which supports the modernization goals of the People’s Liberation Army by ensuring that Chinese companies, universities and research programs acquire and develop advanced technologies and expertise that appear to be civilian .” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement.

You may also like

Marmolada, SOS of shelters closed for months: a...

Representatives of the 20th National Congress | Huang...

Florence, stinging spray on the tram, evacuated the...

The ISS: the cases among those who go...

Salento, 23-year-old footballer with a compound fracture waiting...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

Bari, dies hit by an Intercity while crossing...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 8 October: update on...

9 new cases of asymptomatic infection of the...

He receives a pack of toys but inside...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy