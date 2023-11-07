US to Issue Over 130,000 Work Visas for Foreigners in Fiscal Year 2024: What Does it Mean?

The United States is set to significantly increase the number of work visas it will issue to foreigners in fiscal year 2024. The CubanoUSA Directory has reported that the H-2B visa quota for 2024 will be more than 130,000, a substantial increase from previous years.

According to LA NACION, this move represents a significant increase in work opportunities for foreigners in the United States. The El Tiempo also reported that the U.S. Government will issue double the number of visas by 2024. This means more job opportunities for individuals looking to work in the U.S.

Univision explains that the H-2B visa is typically used by foreign workers in non-agricultural industries such as hospitality, construction, landscaping, and other seasonal jobs. These visas are typically requested by employers who are unable to find American workers for these positions.

El Nuevo Herald reports that the increase in visas will provide more job opportunities for foreigners in specific sectors and industries. This move by the U.S. Government is seen as a way to address labor shortages in certain industries and to meet the demand for seasonal and temporary workers.

Overall, the increase in work visas for foreigners in the United States is expected to have a positive impact on the job market and provide more opportunities for individuals looking to work in the country. With nearly double the number of visas set to be issued, there will be a significant increase in opportunities for foreign workers to contribute to the U.S. economy in 2024.