Home News US Treasury Secretary Yellen: Our banking system is sound
News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen: Our banking system is sound

by admin
US Treasury Secretary Yellen: Our banking system is sound

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the country’s banking system remains intact, adding that the steps taken this week demonstrate the determination of depositors to ensure their savings remain safe. The US Treasury Department shared the text of Yellen’s speech at the US Senate Finance Committee session on the fiscal year 2024 budget proposal. In his speech, he made evaluations about the latest developments in the banking system. […]

See also  Guangzhou Omicron BA.2.12.1 variant strains are now blocked in many places | Virus strains | Nucleic acid detection | Guangzhou City

You may also like

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Runtastic cuts 70 out of 250 jobs in...

Fine in the amount of UAH 900,000 for...

Death toll from mine explosion in Sutatausa rises...

150 km/h: Italians want to increase the maximum...

Those caught with drugs on the bus in...

The Prosecutor’s Office requested the payroll supports of...

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, and Wang Huning are...

Angry voters cause a political earthquake

Some ways in which criminals can steal your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy