US Treasury Secretary Yellen to Visit China: Will Discuss US Debt and Financial Sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to visit China from July 6 to 9 as part of the ongoing discussions between China and the United States. Yellen, the first female head of the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury Department, has been dubbed by the media as “the most powerful woman in the world.” During a recent hearing, Yellen expressed her opposition to the decoupling of China and the United States, stating that severing ties would be disastrous for both countries.

Experts predict that the main topics of discussion during Yellen’s visit will be US debt and financial sanctions. The US is concerned about China selling its US debt and hopes that China will continue to increase its holdings. As US debt continues to reach record highs, China has mainly reduced its holdings in recent years. However, this reduction is not exclusive to China, as global central banks have been reducing their US debt holdings and increasing gold reserves.

While the short-term increase and decrease of US debt holdings may be tactical, in the long run, countries are diversifying their foreign exchange reserves to reduce dependence on the US dollar and mitigate the impact of US fiscal and monetary policies. China‘s reduction of US debt holdings is seen as a tactical move and has limited impact on US national debt. However, the consensus remains that if China were to sell US debt, it would have a negative impact on the US.

In addition to US debt and financial sanctions, other potential topics for discussion during Yellen’s visit include tariffs imposed by the US. While the specific details of the talks have yet to be revealed, Yellen’s visit to China underscores the importance of maintaining communication and cooperation between the two countries on economic and financial matters.